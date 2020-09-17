CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 17 September 2020

Afghanistan

Since 16 August, over 46,000 people have been displaced due to conflict across the country.

The surge in violence in the past month has also resulted in the closure of a health facility in Kandahar province. It is unclear how long the facility will remain closed, with some 15,000 currently lacking access to healthcare ...

Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC)

COVID-19 and related containment measures are having a negative impact on education, affecting over 165 million students across the region.

Several countries reported high numbers of students dropping out of school or unable to participate in online classes.

45% of students in Peru cannot access remote learning, 310,000 students in Honduras have been without schooling since March 2020, and in the Dominican Republic only 44% of the students have access to a computer ...

Mauritania

Heavy rainfall since 1 September has resulted in severe flooding in the Assaba and Hodh Ech Chargui regions.

An estimated 10,000 people (1380 households) have been affected. Of these, 700 people have been left homeless, and critical infrastructure has been damaged ...

