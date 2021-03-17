CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 17 March 2021

Afghanistan

Extremely low levels of precipitation from October 2020-February 2021 have impacted water availability for crop irrigation across most of the country. This year spring cultivation is particularly important, given that winter-wheat production is already under stress.

Active conflict, including the annual spring Taliban offensive, has repercussions on livelihood activities -- especially for displaced people...

Democratic Republic of Congo

At least 17 people were killed in two separate attacks in Lalalangwe and Bulongo villages (Nord Kivu) by suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) members on the night of 13-14 March.

Around 2,700 people had already fled from Bulongo to Maboya village and Beni town in January 2021...

Sudan

The average cost of a local food basket increased sharply in February, reaching SDG 149. This represents a 21% increase compared to January 2021 and a 206% increase compared to February 2020

Consequently, emergency food assistance needs will be higher than usual until at least May 2021 and could persist as the lean season (May-September) approaches...

