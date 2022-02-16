CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 16 February 2022

Afghanistan

Afghanistan is in a deepening humanitarian crisis. Afghans have been grappling with continuing inflation and rising food prices in a context of declining wages and labour demand. There have been multiple disease outbreaks, including a worsening measles outbreak. The healthcare system is barely operating as the current Afghani administration is struggling to maintain the functioning of public services. The economic situation continues to deteriorate. However, 11 February the U.S. President has signed an executive order concerning the Afghanistan Central Bank's USD 7 billion on deposit in US banks, which were frozen after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in mid-August. The order recommended dividing the assets, with half going into a trust fund for Afghan humanitarian assistance and the other half allocated to victims of September 11. Despite that, there are concerns over the humanitarian trust fund being easily and immediately accessible due to current restrictions over the banking systems and transfers.

Haiti

Concerns about sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) have increased amid political instability, a general increase in violence, and the expansion of territorial control by criminal gangs. Needs for a comprehensive approach to SGBV in Haiti were recognized prior to the surge in violence, and reporting indicates SGBV including rape has been used in recent months to intimidate and control local populations, mainly affecting children, adolescents, and women. Survivors have been reporting SGBV in conjunction with other forms of violence such as kidnapping. SGBV is often invisible and underreported, due to shame, stigmatisation, fear of reprisals, and mobility restrictions for survivors. Recent data is unavailable; however from 2017 to 2021 at least 7,000 people, half of them under the age of 18, presented for SGBV treatment in health clinics. Insecurity and targeted threats against humanitarian workers have limited the provision of the specialised mental and physical health services that SGBV survivors need.

Sudan

More than 36,700 people remain displaced in Kereneik and El Geneina localities, West Darfur state since 6 December, following a property dispute and armed clashes between Arab nomads and the Masalit tribe. A majority of the displaced people are staying with the host communities. Others are sheltering in schools, public buildings, abandoned buildings, or open areas. Priority needs of the displaced people are food, non-food items, and emergency shelters. Displaced women in particular have protection needs, with local media reporting that assaults on women, including in shelters, have been increasing in Kereneik and other, neighbouring localities since Sudan signed the Juba peace agreement in October 2020.

