CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 12 November 2020

Afghanistan

13.1 million people are projected to face Crisis or higher levels of food insecurity between November 2020 and March 2021, a 6% increase from the current 11.1 million.

The rise is mostly driven by active conflict resulting in displacement and limiting people's movement, livelihood activities, and access to food markets. The COVID-19 pandemic has also reduced daily wage opportunities.

** Read more about Afghanistan**

** Ethiopia**

Escalation of armed conflict in Tigray region has resulted in an unknown number of casualties; in the hundreds according to federal government sources. Humanitarian access to Tigray, where more than 2 million people were already in need of assistance, has been disrupted. An additional 96,000 Eritrean refugees and 100,000 IDPs in the region could be impacted by continued conflict

**Read more about Ethiopia **

Mozambique

Violence in Cabo Delgado has escalated, with reports of at least 50 civilians killed by insurgents over 7-10 November, abductions of women and children have also increased, and homes have been torched.

Since 2017, the conflict has resulted in 712,000 people in need of humanitarian assistance and over 355,000 IDPs, 74% of whom were displaced in 2020 alone Read more about Mozambique