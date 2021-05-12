CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 12 May 2021

Afghanistan

On 8 May, explosions in front of the Sayed Al Shuhada school in Kabul killed 85 people – mostly schoolgirls – and wounded another 147 as students were leaving their afternoon classes.

Fighting between the Taliban and Afghan government and armed attacks across the country have been on the rise...

Nigeria

Around 150,000 people fled Geidam town (Yobe state) following multiple attacks by non-state armed groups between 23 April and 1 May.

Despite national and international response, urgent humanitarian needs have exceeded the preparedness capacity in Yobe State...

Philippines

Aerial bombardment and clashes between military and Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters over 23 April-6 May displaced more than 35,000 people (7,145 families) within Maguindanao province.

Evacuation centres lack space, privacy, non-food items, latrines, and WASH facilities, while those hosted by relatives are in need of food assistance...

