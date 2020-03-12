CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 12 March 2020

Afghanistan

Recent Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) activities have caused civilian fatalities and displacement across Afghanistan's eastern regions. On 3-4 March, 7,000 people were displaced in Nurgal district in Kunar Province when fighting between ISKP and other armed groups escalated. This is one of the largest episodes of conflict displacement in 2020. The humanitarian situation in Kunar is dire, with reports of shortages in existing stocks of food and non-food items and health facilities facing closures due to conflict. Two days later, on 06 March, 32 civilians were killed and 80 injured in an attack on a ceremony commemorating the 25th anniversary of the death of a Hazara leader killed by the Taliban. Attacks by ISKP decreased after a military offensive against them last year - though they have continued to initiate some of the largest attacks in recent history. This escalation comes at a delicate time in the country as political tensions are high due to the signing of a U.S. and Taliban peace deal, potential intra-Afghan talks, and a contested presidential election.

Guatemala

Between April 2020 and July 2020, 1,1 million people in Guatemala are expected to be moderately food insecure (IPC Phase 3) and an additional 225,000 severely food insecure (IPC Phase 4). The most affected are going to be the rural areas in the departments of Alta Verapaz, Baja Verapaz, Chuiquimula, Huehuetenango, and Sololá. Recent crop losses and low production in the first months of 2020 will likely leave family reserves of basic grains in rural areas exhausted. The end of harvest season is going to reduce income options and prices of basic grains are expected to rise. This will limit access to food and households will only be able to meet their needs by depleting their essential livelihood assets. It is estimated that around 6.5 million people will face Crisis and Emergency food security outcomes (IPC Phase 4) over 2018-2023. Food insecurity and high rates of violence that create significant protection concerns are two of the biggest humanitarian needs in the country.

Venezuela

A recent food security assessment published by the World Food Program estimates that 2.3 million Venezuelans are severely food insecure (IPC Phase 4) and additional seven million are moderately food insecure (IPC Phase 3). The assessment was carried out in Venezuela between July and September 2019. One out of three Venezuelans is food insecure and in need of assistance. The most affected states are: Delta Amacuro, Amazonas, Falcon, Zulia and Bolivar. Although food is available, access to it is difficult as prices are too high due to hyperinflation. 59% of households have insufficient income to buy food and have engaged in coping strategies such as reduced portion size of meals, accepting food as payment or sell family assets to cover basic needs. Access to potable water, irregular gas supply and lack of dietary diversity are also major concerns. This is one of the first assessments to come out with data regarding the humanitarian situation in Venezuela as the Government has historically placed access restrictions for international organizations. It is unclear whether additional assessments will be undertaken in the country.

