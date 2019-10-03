CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 03 October 2019

Afghanistan

Presidential elections took place in Afghanistan on 28 September. Initial estimates suggest that only 25% of eligible voters participated, which would be the lowest voter turnout in the four elections that have taken place since 2001. The low turnout is likely an indication of the deteriorating security situation in the country.

Approximately 400 attacks occurred across the country on election day, a significant increase from the 108 that took place during the 3 day voting period for the 2018 Parliamentary election...

Greece

Tensions are rising in Moria camp on the island of Lesvos. On 29 September, riots broke out after a fire in the camp killed a woman and her child. Residents reportedly started the fire to protests the inhumane living conditions in the camp and to demand a transfer to the mainland.

Moria, designed for 3000 people, currently hosts between 12,000-13,000 people. An upsurge of refugee and migrants flows from Turkey since the start of the summer increased the burden on the camps of the islands...

Pakistan

A 5.8 earthquake struck near Mirpur district, in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, on 24 September, resulting in 39 deaths and more than 700 injuries. Several aftershocks have occurred, including a 4.4 magnitude tremor on 26 September that caused an additional 40 injuries.

The earthquake’s shallow 10km depth coupled with the fact that homes in the affected area have limited resistance to earthquakes, intensified the damage caused by the shaking. Government estimates indicate 135 houses were completely destroyed and 319 partially destroyed, while NGO assessments suggest as many as 1,600 houses were completely destroyed...

