Crisis escalating in Afghanistan

DRC is committed to remain in Afghanistan and to ensure a response capacity that allows for continued delivery of life-saving aid and critical protection services to people at risk.

The rapid escalation of current conflict and deepening of the humanitarian crisis situation in Afghanistan is forcing DRC to make significant adjustments to its operations. Staff safety on the ground remain a key priority to DRC, and steps are taken to protect employees as best as possible in an environment that is fluid and volatile. DRC remains committed to remain in Afghanistan and to ensure a response capacity that allows for continued delivery of life-saving aid and critical protection services to people at risk.

More than 40 years of war in Afghanistan has led to a massive humanitarian crisis and caused protracted displacement within the country and in the region. This situation is compounded by climate shocks and COVID-19, and have left almost half of Afghanistan’s population of 40 million people in need of emergency aid – numbers that are increasing by the day. The current conflict and active fighting in most of the 34 provinces of Afghanistan have sparked new displacement as large numbers of people are fleeing and seeking refuge in and around urban centers.

DRC has been present in Afghanistan since 1999 and is one of the primary humanitarian actors with a robust operational capacity responding to the needs of returnees from both Pakistan and Iran, as well as the highly vulnerable populations of internally displaced.

To meet the complex challenge of supporting Afghanistan’s many internally displaced people, people returning from displacement – whether from within the country or from abroad – as well as their host communities, DRC works across several sectors.

As of 2021, DRC works in 18 provinces in Afghanistan with activities in multiple sectors:

Protection

Economic Recovery

Shelter and Settlements

Humanitarian Disarmament & Peacebuilding

Learn more about the work of DRC and activities in Afghanistan: DRC | Afghanistan