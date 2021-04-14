April 2021 – In its fifth annual policy note, Watchlist makes recommendations to the UN Secretary-General regarding the list of perpetrators of grave violations against children in his forthcoming annual report on children and armed conflict. Drawing on information from UN and other credible reports, Watchlist recommends that 11 parties in 10 countries be added to the annexes of the 2021 annual report, listed for additional violations, or investigated further with a view towards possible listing. The policy note “A Credible List”: Recommendations for the Secretary-General’s 2021 Annual Report on Children and Armed Conflict also provides information on three conflicts, which Watchlist recommends be added as ‘situations of concern’ in the Secretary-General’s annual report. The findings and recommendations in the 29-page policy note are meant to inform the Secretary-General’s decision-making process, in furtherance of maintaining the integrity and credibility of the list.