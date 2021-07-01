CPRA - School Attack Kabul Report, 8th May, 2021

Background and Context

In the past five years, 40 percent of all civilian airstrike casualties in Afghanistan were children, according to the data published by Action on Armed Violence (AOAV). The report said of the 3,977 deaths caused between 2016 and 2020, nearly 1,600 were children. The Report on Grave violation Against Children Bulletin of the Secretary-General Assembly under the Security Council No A/74/845S/2020/525 published in June 2020 on Afghanistan stated that “While a general decrease in the number of verified child casualties was observed, the number of incidents of the killing and maiming of children remains the highest verified violation, which underlines serious concerns about the violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law. In Afghanistan a total of 3,149 children (2,226 boys, 910 girls, 13 sex unknown) were killed and maimed (2,275 children), mainly as a result of ground engagements (1,213), by non-suicide attacks with the use of improvised explosive devices (575), and suicide and complex attacks (460). Additionally, explosive remnants of war and aerial attacks caused 403 and 341 casualties, respectively. The remaining 157 casualties resulted mostly from search operations, targeted or deliberate killings, and escalation of force.

Armed groups caused 1,535 casualties, which were attributed to the Taliban (1,238), ISIL-KP (242) and unidentified armed groups (55). Government and pro-government forces were responsible for 1,032 casualties, including the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (610) (mainly Afghan National Army (491), the National Directorate of Security (38) and Afghan National Police (30)), international forces (248), pro-government militia (45), joint operations of government and pro-government forces (117) and undetermined government and pro-government forces (12). Another 403 casualties were jointly attributed to government and pro-government forces and armed groups, responsibility for 140 casualties was unattributed, and 39 casualties resulted from cross-border engagements at the border with Pakistan.

On 8th May 2021, At least three blasts happened near Sayed-ul-Shuhada High School in west of Kabul on Saturday afternoon, the Ministry of Interior confirmed the incident. According to the Ministry of Interior, at least 30 people were killed and 52 more were wounded in the blasts on the spot. More deaths have been witnessed after the fatal event and by the time of the Child Protection Rapid Assessment a total number of 89 people were killed and 147 were injured. Most of the casualties were girls between 11 and 15 years old.

It’s against this background that the CPAoR decided to undertake a Child Protection Rapid Assessment through its members. The CPRA (Child Protection Rapid Assessment) was designed to produce information on child protection risks, and the immediate needs of the affected/selected families, vulnerabilities, and capacities, which then will inform the identification of the most urgent protection needs and priority responses.