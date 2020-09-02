COVID-19 Response: IOM Regional Office for Asia Pacific Situation Report 17 - September 2, 2020

OVERVIEW

The rates of COVID-19 cases in the Asia-Pacific region continue to vary by country, with several countries experiencing new outbreaks after several months of well-controlled cases. Daily cases in India, Indonesia, Myanmar and Nepal continue to increase, and cases in Japan, Papua New Guinea, Republic of Korea and Viet Nam have risen after months of stability. Numbers of reported confirmed cases in Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Iran, Malaysia, Pakistan and the Philippines remained stable or decreased in recent weeks.

In countries facing new spikes of COVID-19 cases, governments are reinstating previous restrictions and developing new ones to control the spread of the virus. In some countries, these measures include restricting migrants from working in specific places or sectors, further affecting the impact of the pandemic on migrant workers. While migrants have been unable to access health services in some countries, several governments – such as the Government of Sri Lanka – have opened health services to migrant workers free of charge.

Migrant workers also continue to be impacted by new government policies as countries develop and roll out their socioeconomic response plans. Initially, Malaysia had placed a limit on the hiring of foreign workers to preserve employment opportunities for citizens.

However, this restriction was recently lifted. In Pakistan, the government is providing USD 75 to approximately 12 million Pakistani families through the Pakistan Social Protection programme (Ehsaas) to help improve access to healthcare and support economic conditions. In a parallel effort, the government is developing specific support initiatives for Afghan migrants – in particular Afghan Citizenship Card holders and undocumented Afghans living in Pakistan – and has enlisted IOM’s support to provide cash-based programming and improve infection prevention and control efforts.

IOM continues to monitor repatriation and return efforts for migrants during the pandemic, included for stranded migrants abroad.

For example, in some countries in the region, tens of thousands of migrants are being held in immigration detention centers for extended periods as deportation/repatriation efforts have been complicated due to continued travel restrictions. In Sri Lanka, the government has set up a website through which overseas migrants can register for repatriation support, and more than 50,000 have made such requests since the start of the pandemic.