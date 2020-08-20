COVID-19 Response: IOM Regional Office for Asia Pacific Situation Report 16 - August 19, 2020

OVERVIEW

The rates of COVID-19 cases in the Asia-Pacific region continue to vary by country, with several countries experiencing new outbreaks after several months of well controlled cases. Daily case numbers in Afghanistan, India, Indonesia and the Philippines continue to increase, and cases in Japan, Nepal, Papua New Guinea, Republic of Korea and Viet Nam have risen after months of stability. Numbers of reported confirmed cases in Australia, Bangladesh, Iran, Malaysia and Pakistan remained stable or decreased in recent weeks.

Governments in the region have been expanding efforts to repatriate stranded migrants abroad, organizing repatriation flights for tens of thousands of migrants and setting up quarantine centers for the returnees upon arrival. Some countries, such as Sri Lanka, have identified particularly vulnerable migrants and prioritized them for immediate return support. IOM is supporting governments to develop standard operating procedures and train frontline staff at points of entry as they prepare to open up for additional international arrivals. Many governments are additionally working to accommodate migrants stranded in their countries, including by extending previously issued visas and working permits for up to an additional year.

The economic impacts of the pandemic and interrupted migration continue to reverberate around the region. In Nepal, an estimated two million households have experienced between 40 and 70 per cent earning losses, and migrant worker returns have led to an estimated USD 1.2 billion in remittance loss. In Mongolia, a mining company and a major infrastructure project cite migration interruptions as primary reasons for reduced investments and delays. Internal migration has also been affected in most countries, as people who had previously migrated to major cities have returned to their rural homes due to an inability to find work. However, there are indications that migrants may start to return to urban centers in the coming months in search of jobs and as economies start to revive and governments prioritize job creation as a key component of their socioeconomic recovery plans.

Countries in the region are cautiously approaching reopening of schools. Some countries have already begun to open schools, while others plan to resume in the coming weeks. In areas that are experiencing high rates of COVID-19, there is uncertainty about when classes will be able to resume, and online or blended in-person and virtual learning are being considered.