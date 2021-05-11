COVID-19 Response and WASH Lessons Learned in Afghanistan

SUMMARY

• As of 31 December 2020, there have been 46,382 positive COVID-19 cases, 31,596 recoveries, and 1,730 deaths across all 34 provinces in the country.

• Soap and masks were distributed to 15,315 children and their caregivers (approximately 7,000 bars of soap and 7,800 masks) to promote handwashing practices across the country. Handwashing facilities were established or refurbished in high-risk locations in Herat, Kabul, and 12 other provinces including at health facilities in the areas controlled by armed groups in Kandahar province.

• The WASH Section has prepositioned WASH supplies for approximately 100,000 people. However, the stocks are insufficient and it has also been a challenge to get timely supplies and distributions, due to lockdowns and travel restrictions.

• The COVID-19 pandemic has been the first opportunity for UNICEF WASH and Health teams to work together to promote WASH in health care facilities including mobile clinics. The intention is now to ensure WASH interventions are part and parcel of all health activities in the future, including by ensuring a WASH indicator in health reporting.

Context

The COVID-19 pandemic spread to Afghanistan when its index case in Herat was confirmed on 24 February 2020. As of 31 December 2020, there have been 46,382 positive cases, 31,596 recoveries, and 1,730 deaths across all 34 provinces in the country. Kabul Province has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 16,245, followed by Herat (7,093 cases), and then Balkh (2,782 cases). Between March and April 2020, a number of cities (including Kabul) and provinces (Kabul, Kandahar, Logar, Farah, Herat, Balkh, and Nimruz) were put under lockdown. During March 2020, over 30,000 Afghan immigrants were reported to have returned from Iran, via Islam Qala port.

In its WASH response, UNICEF prioritized the provision of safe drinking water (new or refurbished), sanitation, handwashing facilities, and hygiene supplies for: returnees; internally displaced persons (IDPs) living in formal and informal sites; urban slum dwellers; high-risk communities; healthcare centers; childcare centers; and other public/religious institutions. As of 1 October, UNICEF has provided access to WASH facilities to over 756,645 people (108 per cent of the target) since the response began in March 2020.