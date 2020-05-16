COVID-19 Rapid Markets Impact Report

Restrictions put in place by governments around the world to stem the spread of COVID-19 have significant short and long-term economic consequences which are affecting everyone, albeit unevenly. The rapid pace of change in the fight against the virus, as well as the differential impacts on local economies, reinforces that there are no simple narratives during such a pandemic. Using information collected from 22 Mercy Corps country programs, this market impact report provides real time examples of how the stringency of rules and regulations to stem the spread of the virus, the robustness of markets and supply chains, as well as the compounding nature of pre-existing crises all factor into how businesses, farmers, formal and informal workers and their families are coping and the potential impacts on income and food security.