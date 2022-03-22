COVID-19 Epidemiological Bulletin, Afghanistan - Epidemiological Week 9 (27 Feb – 5 Mar 2022)

Highlights of the week

As of week 09, 2022, a total of 542,436 samples have been tested for COVID-19 through the public confirmatory laboratories in the country, since the beginning of the pandemic.

In week 09, 4,234 samples were tested in public labs, of which 1,187 samples tested positive for COVID-19 (percent positivity 28) and 29 new deaths were reported. This represents a 0% change in cases and 44% decrease in deaths, compared to week 8 2022, respectively (Table 1).

Cumulatively, 174,752 confirmed cases (overall percent positivity 32.2) of COVID-19 with 7,625 associated deaths (case fatality ratio = 4.36%) have been reported in Afghanistan since Feb 2020.

As of 5 Mar 2022 90.1 %, cases have recovered. Now we are in process of sending samples for further genomic studies and building the in-country capacities for genome. sequencing.

In week 9, 2022, the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases were reported in the West and Northeast regions (332 and 210 cases, respectively) (Table 2). The top five provinces that reported positive cases included Herat (267 cases), Takhar (107 cases), Parwan (98 cases), Kandahar (83 cases), and Nangarhar (81 cases).

Overall, Afghanistan has reported 4,749 confirmed cases and 97 associated deaths among healthcare workers (HCWs) since 2020. To date, Herat, Kabul, Nangarhar, Balkh and Kunar reported the highest number of positive cases among HCWs.