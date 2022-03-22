COVID-19 Epidemiological Bulletin, Afghanistan - Epidemiological Week 8 (20 – 26 Feb 2022)

Highlights of the week

As of week 08, 2022, a total of 537,128 samples have been tested for COVID-19 through the public confirmatory laboratories in the country, since the beginning of the pandemic.

In week 08, 3,972 samples were tested in public labs, of which 1,189 samples tested positive for COVID-19 (percent positivity 30) and 52 new deaths were reported. This represents a 26% decrease and 21 % increase in cases and deaths, compared to week 7 2022, respectively (Table 1).

Cumulatively, 173,395 confirmed cases (overall percent positivity 32.2) of COVID-19 with 7,593 associated deaths (case fatality ratio = 4.3%) have been reported in Afghanistan since Feb 2020.

As of 26 Feb 2022 89.8 %, cases have recovered. Now we are in process of sending samples for further genomic studies and building the in-country capacities for genome sequencing.

In week 8, 2022, the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases were reported in the South and West regions (224 and 223 cases, respectively) (Table 2). The top five provinces that reported positive cases included Zabul (168 cases), Kabul (134 cases), Farah (121 cases), Baghlan (94 cases), and Ghazni (93 cases).

Overall, Afghanistan has reported 4,749 confirmed cases and 97 associated deaths among healthcare workers (HCWs) since 2020. To date, Herat, Kabul, Nangarhar, Balkh and Kunar reported the highest number of positive cases among HCWs.