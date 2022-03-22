COVID-19 Epidemiological Bulletin, Afghanistan - Epidemiological Week 7 (13 – 19 Feb 2022)

Highlights of the week

As of week 07, 2022, 533,156 samples have been tested for COVID-19 through the public confirmatory laboratories in the country.

In week 07, a total of 4,170 samples were tested in public labs, of which 1,601 samples tested positive for COVID19 (percent positivity 38.3) and 43 new deaths were reported. This represents a 63% decrease in cases and 28% decrease in deaths compared to week 06, 2022 (Table 1).

Cumulatively, 172,205 confirmed cases (overall percent positivity 32.2) of COVID-19 with 7,539 associated deaths (Case Fatality Ratio = 4.3%) have been reported in Afghanistan since Feb 2020.

As of now 88.3 % cases have been recovered. Now we are in process of sending samples for further genomic studies and building the in-country capacities for genome sequencing.

In week 7, 2022, the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases were reported in the South and East regions (381 and 306 cases, respectively) (Table 2). The top five provinces that reported positive cases included Nangarhar (252 cases),

Kandahar (247 cases), Kabul (147 cases), Nimrooz (114 cases), and Baghlan (109 cases).

Overall, Afghanistan has reported 4,747 confirmed cases and 97 associated deaths among healthcare workers (HCWs) since 2020. To date, Herat, Kabul, Nangarhar, Balkh and Kunar reported the highest number of positive cases among HCWs.