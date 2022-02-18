COVID-19 Epidemiological Bulletin, Afghanistan - Epidemiological Week 6 (6 – 12 Feb 2022)

Highlights of the week

As of week 06, 2022, 528,986 samples have been tested for COVID-19 through the public confirmatory laboratories in the country.

In week 06, a total of 9,001 samples were tested in public labs, of which 4,317 samples tested positive for COVID19 (percent positivity 47.9) and 60 new deaths were reported. This represents a 7% increase in cases and 140% increase in deaths compared to week 05, 2022 (Table 1).

Cumulatively, 170,604 confirmed cases (overall percent positivity 32.2) of COVID-19 with 7,494 associated deaths (Case Fatality Ratio = 4.3%) have been reported in Afghanistan since Feb 2020.

As of now 87.5 % cases have been recovered.

Now we are in process of sending samples for further genomic studies and building the in-country capacities for genome sequencing.

In week 6, 2022, the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases were reported in the South and Central East regions (926 and 856 cases, respectively) (Table 2). The top five provinces that reported positive cases included Nangarhar (670 cases), Kandahar (608 cases), Herat (453 cases),

Kabul (327 cases), and Kapisa (287 cases).

Overall, Afghanistan has reported 4,738 confirmed cases and 97 associated deaths among healthcare workers (HCWs) since 2020. To date, Herat, Kabul, Nangarhar, Balkh and Kunar reported the highest number of positive cases among HCWs.