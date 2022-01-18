COVID-19 Epidemiological Bulletin, Afghanistan - Epidemiological Week 52 (26 Dec 2021 to 01 Jan 2022)

Highlights of the week

As of week 52, 823,386 samples have been tested for COVID-19 by both public and private laboratories. Of this number, 494,018 (60.0%) samples were tested through public confirmatory laboratories.

In week 52, a total of 2,304 samples tested in public labs, of which 205 samples tested positive for COVID-19 (percent positivity 8.8) and 7 new deaths were reported. This is 25% reported increase in cases but 63% decrease in deaths compared to week 51 (Table 1).

Cumulatively, 158,156 confirmed cases (overall percent positivity 32.0) of COVID-19 with 7,361 associated deaths (CFR=4.6%) have been reported in Afghanistan since Feb 2020.

The country doesn’t have the capacity to test for variants (Omicron) and discussion are in place to send the samples to WHO reference lab for further genomic studies.

In week 52, the highest number of COVID-19 cases were reported in the South and Central West (114 cases and 26 cases, respectively) (Table 2). The top five provinces that reported positive cases include Kandahar (63 cases), Helmand (45 cases), Parwan (24 cases), Herat (16 cases), and Laghman (14 cases).

Overall, Afghanistan has reported 4,702 confirmed cases and 96 associated deaths among healthcare workers (HCWs) since 2020. To date, Herat, Kabul, Nangarhar, Balkh and Kunar reported the highest number of positive cases among HCWs.