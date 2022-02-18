COVID-19 Epidemiological Bulletin, Afghanistan - Epidemiological Week 5 (30 Jan 2022 – 5 Feb 2022)

Highlights of the week

As of week 05, 2022, 519,985 samples have been tested for COVID-19 through the public confirmatory laboratories in the country.

In week 05, a total of 8,496 samples were tested in public labs, of which 4,028 samples tested positive for COVID19 (percent positivity 47.4) and 25 new deaths were reported. This represents a 66% increase in cases and 67% increase in deaths compared to week 04, 2022 (Table 1).

Cumulatively, 166,282 confirmed cases (overall percent positivity 31.9) of COVID-19 with 7,434 associated deaths (Case Fatality Ratio = 4.4%) have been reported in Afghanistan since Feb 2020.

As of now 88.3 % cases have been recovered.

Now we are in process of sending samples for further genomic studies and building the in-country capacities for genome sequencing.

In week 5, 2022, the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases were reported in the Central East and South regions(1,047 and 914 cases, respectively) (Table 2). The top five provinces that reported positive cases included Herat (460 cases), Kabul (455 cases), Kandahar (390 cases), Nangarhar (331 cases), and Kapisa (330 cases).

Overall, Afghanistan has reported 4,738 confirmed cases and 97 associated deaths among healthcare workers (HCWs) since 2020. To date, Herat, Kabul, Nangarhar, Balkh and Kunar reported the highest number of positive cases among HCWs.