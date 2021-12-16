COVID-19 Epidemiological Bulletin, Afghanistan - Epidemiological Week 49 (5 – 11 Dec 2021)

Highlights of the week

As of week 49, 803,811 samples have been tested for COVID-19 by both public and private laboratories. Of this number, 487,586 (60.6%) samples were tested through public confirmatory laboratories.

In week 49, a total of 2,074 samples tested in public labs, of which 167 samples tested positive for COVID-19 (percent positivity 8.0) and 13 new deaths were reported. This is a 20% decrease in cases and 225% increase in deaths compared to week 48 (Table 1).

Cumulatively, 157,634 confirmed cases (overall percent positivity 32.3) of COVID-19 with 7,328 associated deaths (CFR=4.6%) have been reported in Afghanistan since Feb 2020.

The country doesn’t have the capacity to test for variants (Omicron) and discussion are in place to send the samples to WHO reference lab for further genomic studies.

In week 49, the highest number of COVID-19 cases were reported in the South and Southeast (94 cases and 20 cases, respectively) (Table 2). The top five provinces that reported positive cases include Kandahar (54 cases), Helmand (37 cases), Ghazni (19 cases), Herat (17 cases), and Parwan (13 cases).

Overall, Afghanistan has reported 4,698 confirmed cases and 96 associated deaths among healthcare workers (HCWs) since 2020. To date, Herat, Kabul, Nangarhar, Balkh and Kunar reported the highest number of positive cases among HCWs