COVID-19 Epidemiological Bulletin, Afghanistan - Epidemiological Week 47 (21– 27 Nov 2021)

Highlights of the week

As of week 47, 790,356 samples have been tested for COVID-19 by both public and private laboratories. Of this number, 483,485 (61.1%) samples were tested through public confirmatory laboratories.

In week 47, a total of 2,264 samples tested in public labs, of which 307 samples tested positive for COVID-19 (percent positivity 13.5) and 6 new deaths were reported. This is a 10% decrease in cases and 14% decrease in deaths compared to week 46 (Table 1).

Cumulatively, 157,218 confirmed cases (overall percent positivity 32.5) of COVID-19 with 7,308 associated deaths (CFR=4.6%) have been reported in Afghanistan since Feb 2020.

In week 47, the highest number of COVID-19 cases were reported in the South and West (102 cases and 94 cases, respectively) (Table 2). The top five provinces that reported positive cases include Kandahar (74 cases),

Herat (49 cases), Farah (43 cases), Nangarhar (29 cases), and Helmand (20 cases).

Overall, Afghanistan has reported 4,698 confirmed cases and 96 associated deaths among healthcare workers (HCWs) since 2020. To date, Herat, Kabul, Nangarhar, Balkh and Kunar reported the highest number of positive cases among HCWs.