COVID-19 Epidemiological Bulletin, Afghanistan - Epidemiological Week 46 (14– 20 Nov 2021)

Highlights of the week

As of week 46, 784,646 samples have been tested for COVID-19 by both public and private laboratories. Of this number, 481,221 (61.3%) samples were tested through public confirmatory laboratories.

In week 46, a total of 2,213 samples tested in public labs, of which 342 samples tested positive for COVID-19 (percent positivity 15.4) and 7 new deaths were reported.
This is a 33% increase in cases and 17% increase in deaths compared to week 45 (Table 1).

Cumulatively, 156,911 confirmed cases (overall percent positivity 32.6) of COVID-19 with 7,300 associated deaths (CFR=4.6%) have been reported in Afghanistan since Feb 2020.

