COVID-19 Epidemiological Bulletin, Afghanistan - Epidemiological Week 45 (7– 13 Nov 2021)

Highlights of the week

As of week 45, 779,728 samples have been tested for COVID-19 by both public and private laboratories. Of this number, 479,008 (61.4%) samples were tested through public confirmatory laboratories.

In week 45, a total of 1,792 samples tested in public labs, of which 257 samples tested positive for COVID-19 (percent positivity 14.3) and 6 new deaths were reported.

This is a 60% increase in cases and 14% decrease in deaths compared to week 44.

Cumulatively, 156,552 confirmed cases (overall percent positivity 32.6) of COVID-19 with 7,293 associated deaths (CFR=4.6%) have been reported in Afghanistan since Feb 2020.