COVID-19 Epidemiological Bulletin, Afghanistan - Epidemiological Week 44 (31 Oct – 6 Nov 2021)

Highlights of the week

As of week 44, 776,358 samples have been tested for COVID-19 by both public and private laboratories. Of this number, 477,216 (61.4%) samples were tested through public confirmatory laboratories.

In week 44, a total of 1,223 samples tested in public labs, of which 161 samples tested positive for COVID-19 (percent positivity 13.1) and 7 new deaths were reported. This is a 39% decrease in cases and 70% decrease in deaths compared to week 43 (Table 1).

Cumulatively, 156,295 confirmed cases (overall percent positivity 32.7) of COVID-19 with 7,287 associated deaths (CFR=4.6%) have been reported in Afghanistan since Feb 2020.

In week 44, the highest number of COVID-19 cases were reported in the South and East (41 cases and 41 cases, respectively) (Table 2). The top five provinces that reported positive cases include Nangarhar (41 cases), Kandahar (25 cases), Wardak (14 cases), Balkh (13 cases), and Takhar (12 cases).

Overall, Afghanistan has reported 4,698 confirmed cases and 96 associated deaths among healthcare workers (HCWs) since 2020. To date, Herat, Kabul, Nangarhar, Balkh and Kunar reported the highest number of positive cases among HCWs.