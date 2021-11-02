COVID-19 Epidemiological Bulletin, Afghanistan - Epidemiological Week 43 (24 – 30 Oct 2021)

Highlights of the week

As of week 43, 773,675 samples have been tested for COVID-19 by both public and private laboratories. Of this number, 475,993 (61.5%) samples were tested through public confirmatory laboratories.

In week 43, 265 new cases of COVID-19 (percent positivity 12.5) and 23 new deaths were reported. This is a 25% increase in cases and 64% increase in deaths compared to week 42.

Cumulatively, 156,250 confirmed cases (overall percent positivity 32.8) of COVID-19 with 7,280 associated deaths (CFR=4.6%) have been reported in Afghanistan since Feb 2020.

In week 43, the highest number of COVID-19 cases were reported in the South and East (114 cases and 47 cases, respectively) (Table 2). The top five provinces that reported positive cases include Helmand (62 cases), Kandahar (45 cases), Nangarhar (35 cases), Herat (24 cases), and Badakhshan (18 cases).

Overall, Afghanistan has reported 4,698 confirmed cases and 96 associated deaths among healthcare workers (HCWs) since 2020. To date, Herat, Kabul, Nangarhar, Balkh and Kunar reported the highest number of positive cases among HCWs.