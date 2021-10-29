COVID-19 Epidemiological Bulletin, Afghanistan - Epidemiological Week 42 (17 – 23 Oct 2021)

Highlights of the week

As of week 42, 770,089 samples have been tested for COVID-19 by both public and private laboratories. Of this number, 473,887 (61.5%) samples were tested through public confirmatory laboratories.

In week 42, 212 new cases of COVID-19 (percent positivity 10.8) and 14 new deaths were reported. This is a 16% decrease in cases and 18% decrease in deaths compared to week 41 (Table 1).

Cumulatively, 155,985 confirmed cases (overall percent positivity 32.9) of COVID-19 with 7,257 associated deaths (CFR=4.6%) have been reported in Afghanistan since Feb 2020.

In week 42, the highest number of COVID-19 cases were reported in the South and Northeast (89 cases and 50 cases, respectively) (Table 2). The top five provinces that reported positive cases include Kandahar (61 cases), Badakhshan (30 cases), Nangarhar (25 cases), Helmand (17 cases), and Herat (12 cases).

Overall, Afghanistan has reported 4,698 confirmed cases and 96 associated deaths among healthcare workers (HCWs) since 2020. To date, Herat, Kabul, Nangarhar, Balkh and Kunar reported the highest number of positive cases among HCWs.