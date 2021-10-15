COVID-19 Epidemiological Bulletin, Afghanistan - Epidemiological Week 40 (3 – 9 Oct 2021)

Highlights of the week

As of week 40, 764,197 samples have been tested for COVID-19 by both public and private laboratories. Of this number, 470,368 (61.5%) samples were tested through public confirmatory laboratories.

In week 40, 216 new cases of COVID-19 (percent positivity 13.3) and 13 new deaths were reported. This is a 2% increase in cases and 8% increase in deaths compared to week 39 (Table 1).

Cumulatively, 155,508 confirmed cases (overall percent positivity 33.0) of COVID-19 with 7,225 associated deaths (CFR=4.6%) have been reported in Afghanistan since Feb 2020.

In week 40, the highest number of COVID-19 cases were reported in the South and Northeast (56 cases and 56 cases, respectively) (Table 2). The top five provinces that reported positive cases include Nangarhar (45 cases), Badakhshan (36 cases), Kandahar (31 cases), Helmand (15 cases), and Kunar (10 cases).

Overall, Afghanistan has reported 4,697 confirmed cases and 96 associated deaths among healthcare workers (HCWs) since 2020. To date, Herat, Kabul, Nangarhar, Balkh and Kunar reported the highest number of positive cases among HCWs.