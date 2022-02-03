COVID-19 Epidemiological Bulletin, Afghanistan - Epidemiological Week 4 (23 – 29 Jan 2022)

Highlights of the week

As of week 04, 2022, 511,489 samples have been tested for COVID-19 through the public confirmatory laboratories in the country.

In week 04, a total of 6,099 samples were tested in public labs, of which 2,429 samples tested positive for COVID19 (percent positivity 39.8) and 15 new deaths were reported. This represents a 167% increase in cases and 7% increase in deaths compared to week 03, 2022 (Table 1).

Cumulatively, 162,111 confirmed cases (overall percent positivity 31.6) of COVID-19 with 7,408 associated deaths (Case Fatality Ratio = 4.5%) have been reported in Afghanistan since Feb 2020. As of now 90.3 % cases have been recovered. Now we are in process of sending samples for further genomic studies and building the in-country capacities for genome sequencing.

In week 4, 2022, the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases were reported in the Central East and East regions (858 cases and 623 cases, respectively) (Table 2). The top five provinces that reported positive cases included Nangarhar (496 cases), Kabul (496 cases), Wardak (231 cases), Kandahar (174 cases), and Kapisa (151 cases).

Overall, Afghanistan has reported 4,711 confirmed cases and 96 associated deaths among healthcare workers (HCWs) since 2020. To date, Herat, Kabul, Nangarhar, Balkh and Kunar reported the highest number of positive cases among HCWs.