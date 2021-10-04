COVID-19 Epidemiological Bulletin, Afghanistan - Epidemiological Week 39 (26 Sep – 2 Oct 2021)

Highlights of the week

As of week 39, 764,673 samples have been tested for COVID-19 by both public and private laboratories. Of this number, 468,751 (61.3%) samples were tested through public confirmatory laboratories.

In week 39, 212 new cases of COVID-19 (percent positivity 14.2) and 12 new deaths were reported. This is a 56% decrease in cases and 33% increase in deaths compared to week 38 (Table 1).

Cumulatively, 155,286 confirmed cases (overall percent positivity 33.1) of COVID-19 with 7,212 associated deaths (CFR=4.6%) have been reported in Afghanistan since Feb 2020.

Table 2: COVID-19 cases by region, as of week 39 In week 39, the highest number of COVID-19 cases were reported in the South and West (77 cases and 51 cases, respectively) (Table 2). The top five provinces that reported positive cases include Kandahar (50 cases),

Herat (28 cases), Zabul (25 cases), Nangarhar (23 cases), and Farah (22 cases).

Overall, Afghanistan has reported 4,697 confirmed cases and 96 associated deaths among healthcare workers (HCWs) since 2020. To date, Herat, Kabul, Nangarhar,

Balkh and Kunar reported the highest number of positive cases among HCWs