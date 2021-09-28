COVID-19 Epidemiological Bulletin, Afghanistan - Epidemiological Week 38 (19 – 25 Sep 2021)

Highlights of the week

As of week 38, 759,407 samples have been tested for COVID-19 by both public and private laboratories. Of this number, 467,266 (61.5%) samples were tested through public confirmatory laboratories.

In week 38, 487 new cases of COVID-19 (percent positivity 24.8) and 9 new deaths were reported. This is a 1% decrease in cases and 61% decrease in deaths compared to week 37.

Cumulatively, 155,072 confirmed cases (overall percent positivity 33.1) of COVID-19 with 7,200 associated deaths (CFR=4.6%) have been reported in Afghanistan since Feb 2020.