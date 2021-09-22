COVID-19 Epidemiological Bulletin, Afghanistan - Epidemiological Week 37 (12 – 18 Sep 2021)

Highlights of the week

As of week 37, 757,040 samples have been tested for COVID-19 by both public and private laboratories. Of this number, 465,306 (61.4%) samples were tested through public confirmatory laboratories.

In week 37, 491 new cases of COVID-19 (percent positivity 24.7) and 23 new deaths were reported. This is a 12% decrease in cases and 21% decrease in deaths compared to week 36 (Table 1).

Cumulatively, 154,585 confirmed cases (overall percent positivity 33.2) of COVID-19 with 7,191 associated deaths (CFR=4.6%) have been reported in Afghanistan since Feb 2020.