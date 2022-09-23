COVID-19 Epidemiological Bulletin, Afghanistan - Epidemiological Week 37 (11 - 17 Sep 2022)

Highlights of the week

• Since the beginning of the pandemic in Feb 2020, a total of 704,425 samples have been tested for COVID-19 through the public laboratories in the country.

• In week 37-2022, 7,422 samples were tested in public labs, of which 1,321 samples tested positive for COVID-19 (percent positivity 18) and 9 new deaths were reported. This represents 25% decrease in the number of newly reported cases and 80% increase in the number of deaths, respectively, compared to week 36-2022 (Table 1).

• Cumulatively, 197,342 confirmed cases (overall percent positivity 28.0) of COVID-19 with 7,796 associated deaths (case fatality ratio = 3.9%) have been reported in Afghanistan since Feb 2020.

• As of 10 Sep 2022, 89.1 %, of cases have recovered.

• In week 37-2022, 5 out of 8 regions reported decrease in the number of newly reported cases compared to week 36 (Table 2). the highest number of new weekly cases were reported from Nangarhar (122 cases), Parwan (100 cases), Badakhshan (80 cases), Laghman (78 cases), and Wardak (77 cases).

• The WHO has supported building the Genomic Sequencing capacity for COVID-19 at the Central Public Health Laboratories (CPHL), Kabul-Afghanistan. A total of 23 samples are sequenced out of which 16 (69.5%) are Omicron variant (VOC).