COVID-19 Epidemiological Bulletin, Afghanistan - Epidemiological Week 36 (5 – 11 Sep 2021)

Highlights of the week

As of week 36, 754,969 samples have been tested for COVID-19 by both public and private laboratories. Of this number, 463,326 (61.3%) samples were tested through public confirmatory laboratories.

In week 36, 560 new cases (Positivity rate 28) of COVID19 and 29 new deaths were reported. This is a 47% increase in cases and 26% increase in deaths compared to week 35 (Table 1).

Cumulatively, 154,094 confirmed cases (Overall positivity rate 33.2) of COVID-19 with 7,169 associated deaths (CFR=4.6%) have been reported in Afghanistan since Feb 2020.