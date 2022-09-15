COVID-19 Epidemiological Bulletin, Afghanistan - Epidemiological Week 36 (4 - 10 Sep 2022)

Highlights of the week

• Since the beginning of the pandemic in Feb 2020, a total of 697,003 samples have been tested for COVID-19 through the public laboratories in the country.

• In week 36-2022, 8,250 samples were tested in public labs, of which 1,771 samples tested positive for COVID-19 (percent positivity 21) and 5 new deaths were reported. This represents 9% increase in the number of newly reported cases and stabilization in the number of deaths, respectively, compared to week 35-2022 (Table 1).

• Cumulatively, 196,012 confirmed cases (overall percent positivity 28.1) of COVID-19 with 7,787 associated deaths (case fatality ratio = 4.0%) have been reported in Afghanistan since Feb 2020.

• As of 10 Sep 2022, 89.1 %, of cases have recovered.

• In week 36-2022, 5 out of 8 regions reported increase in the number of newly reported cases compared to week 35 (Table 2). the highest number of new weekly cases were reported from Nangarhar (220 cases), Dykundi (187 cases), Parwan (146 cases), Bamyan (140 cases), and Kabul (108 cases).

• The WHO supported building the in-country capacity for genome sequencing, after training of two national staff on sequencing techniques in Dubai (December 2021). The WHO supported the procurement of the Oxford Nanopore Sequencer with the reagents and consumables. Initially, the plan is to conduct genome sequencing for COVID-19, with a plan to extend it to include other high-threat pathogens. We have received the approval from the MOPH on sharing the sequencing results through the Global Initiative on Sharing Avian Influenza Data website (GISAID) when available.

• In week 36-2022, no new case has been reported among healthcare workers.

• Since week 5-2022, there has been no new death reported among HCWs.

• Overall, Afghanistan has reported 4,786 confirmed cases and 97 associated deaths among healthcare workers (HCWs) since 2020. To date, Herat, Kabul, Nangarhar, Balkh and Kunar reported the highest number of positive cases among HCWs.