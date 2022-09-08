COVID-19 Epidemiological Bulletin, Afghanistan - Epidemiological Week 35 (28 Aug - 3 Sep 2022)

Highlights of the week

• Since the beginning of the pandemic in Feb 2020, a total of 688,753 samples have been tested for COVID-19 through the public laboratories in the country.

• In week 35-2022, 7,293 samples were tested in public labs, of which 1,619 samples tested positive for COVID-19 (percent positivity 22) and 5 new deaths were reported. This represents 12% and 62% decrease in the number of cases and deaths, respectively, compared to week 34-2022 (Table 1).

• Cumulatively, 194,234 confirmed cases (overall percent positivity 28.2) of COVID-19 with 7,782 associated deaths (case fatality ratio = 4.0%) have been reported in Afghanistan since Feb 2020.

• As of 3 Sep 2022, 88.6 %, of cases have recovered.

• In week 35-2022, 5 out of 8 regions reported decrease in the number of newly reported cases compared to week 34(Table 2). The top five provinces that reported positive cases included Nangarhar (189 cases), Parwan (152 cases), Wardak (128 cases), Dykundi (107 cases), and Kabul (90 cases).

• The WHO supported building the in-country capacity for genome sequencing, after training of two national staff on sequencing techniques in Dubai (December 2021). The WHO supported the procurement of the Oxford Nanopore Sequencer with the reagents and consumables. Initially, the plan is to conduct genome sequencing for COVID-19, with a plan to extend it to include other high-threat pathogens. The team is currently working on processing the COVID-19 samples for sequencing, the results will be shared when available.

• In week 35-2022, no new case has been reported among health care workers.

• Since week 5-2022, there has been no new death reported among HCWs.

• Overall, Afghanistan has reported 4,786 confirmed cases and 97 associated deaths among healthcare workers (HCWs) since 2020. To date, Herat, Kabul, Nangarhar, Balkh and Kunar reported the highest number of positive cases among HCWs.