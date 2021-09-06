COVID-19 Epidemiological Bulletin, Afghanistan - Epidemiological Week 35, 2021 (29 Aug – 4 Sep 2021)

Highlights of the week

As of week 35, 752,952 samples have been tested for COVID-19 by both public and private laboratories. Of this number, 461,330 (61.2%) samples were tested through public confirmatory laboratories.

In week 35, 382 new cases (Percent positivity 22.1) of COVID-19 and 23 new deaths were reported. This is a 31% decrease in cases and 43% decrease in deaths compared to week 34 (Table 1).

Cumulatively, 153,534 confirmed cases (Overall Percent positivity 33.2) of COVID-19 with 7,141 associated deaths (CFR=4.6%) have been reported in Afghanistan since Feb 2020.