COVID-19 Epidemiological Bulletin, Afghanistan - Epidemiological Week 34 (21 - 27 Aug 2022)

Highlights of the week

• Since the beginning of the pandemic in Feb 2020, a total of 681,460 samples have been tested for COVID-19 through the public laboratories in the country.

• In week 34-2022, 8,495 samples were tested in public labs, of which 1,848 samples tested positive for COVID-19 (percent positivity 22) and 13 new deaths were reported. This represents 13% and 160% increase in the number of cases and deaths, respectively, compared to week 33-2022 (Table 1).

• Cumulatively, 190,767 confirmed cases (overall percent positivity 28.3) of COVID-19 with 7,764 associated deaths (case fatality ratio = 4.0%) have been reported in Afghanistan since Feb 2020.

• As of 20th Aug 2022, 88.9 %, of cases have recovered.

• In week 34-2022, 6 out of 8 regions reported increase in the number of newly reported cases compared to week 33(Table 2). The top five provinces that reported positive cases included Kabul (231 cases), Hirat (199 cases), Parwan (134 cases), Nangarhar (114 cases), and Bamyan (110 cases).

• The WHO supported building the in-country capacity for genome sequencing, after training of two national staff on sequencing techniques in Dubai (December 2021). The WHO supported the procurement of the Oxford Nanopore Sequencer with the reagents and consumables. Initially, the plan is to conduct genome sequencing for COVID-19, with a plan to extend it to include other high-threat pathogens. The team is currently working on processing the COVID-19 samples for sequencing, the results will be shared when available.

• In week 34-2022, no new case has been reported among health care workers.

• Since week 5-2022, there has been no new death reported among HCWs.

• Overall, Afghanistan has reported 4,786 confirmed cases and 97 associated deaths among healthcare workers (HCWs) since 2020. To date, Herat, Kabul, Nangarhar, Balkh and Kunar reported the highest number of positive cases among HCWs.