COVID-19 Epidemiological Bulletin, Afghanistan - Epidemiological Week 34, 2021 (22 – 28 Aug 2021)

Highlights of the week

As of week 34, 751,100 samples have been tested for COVID-19 by both public and private laboratories. Of this number, 459,604 (61.1%) samples were tested through public confirmatory laboratories.

In week 34, 556 new cases (percent positivity=20.7) of COVID-19 and 40 new deaths were reported. This is a 27% increase in cases and 20% decrease in deaths compared to week 33 (Table 1).

Cumulatively, 153,144 confirmed cases (percent positivity=33.3) of COVID-19 with 7,116 associated deaths (CFR=4.6%) have been reported in Afghanistan since Feb 2020.