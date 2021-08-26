COVID-19 Epidemiological Bulletin, Afghanistan - Epidemiological Week 33, 2021 (15 – 21 Aug 2021)

Highlights of the week

As of week 33, 748,284 samples have been tested for COVID-19 by both public and private laboratories. Of this number, 456,922 (61%) samples were tested through public confirmatory laboratories.

In week 33, 438 new cases of COVID-19 and 50 new deaths were reported. This is a 68% decrease in cases and 44% decrease in deaths compared to week 32 (Table 1).

Cumulatively, 152,583 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 7,076 associated deaths (CFR=4.6%) have been reported in Afghanistan since Feb 2020.