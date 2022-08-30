COVID-19 Epidemiological Bulletin, Afghanistan - Epidemiological Week 33 (14 - 20 Aug 2022)

Highlights of the week

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Feb 2020, a total of 672,965 samples have been tested for COVID-19 through the public laboratories in the country.

In week 33-2022, 7,313 samples were tested in public labs, of which 1,629 samples tested positive for COVID-19 (percent positivity 22) and 5 new deaths were reported. This represents 3% increase in cases and 17% decrease in deaths, respectively, compared to week 32-2022, (Table 1).

Cumulatively, 190,767 confirmed cases (overall percent positivity 28.3) of COVID-19 with 7,764 associated deaths (case fatality ratio = 4.0%) have been reported in Afghanistan since Feb 2020.

As of 20th Aug 2022, 89.2 %, of cases have recovered.

In week 33-2022, 5 out of 8 regions reported increase in the number of newly reported cases during week 33 compared to week 32(Table 2). The top five provinces that reported positive cases included Kabul (179 cases), Wardak (144 cases), Nangarhar (145 cases), Parwan (115 cases), and Badakhshan (89 cases).

The WHO supported building the in-country capacity for genome sequencing, after training of two national staff on sequencing techniques in Dubai (December 2021). The WHO supported the procurement of the Oxford Nanopore Sequencer with the reagents and consumables. Initially, the plan is to conduct genome sequencing for COVID-19, with a plan to extend it to include other high-threat pathogens. The team is currently working on processing the COVID-19 samples for sequencing, the results will be shared when available.

In week 33-2022, 4 new cases have been reported among health care workers from Badakhshan (3 cases) and Kabul (1 case) provinces.

There has been no new death reported among HCWs.