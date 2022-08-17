COVID-19 Epidemiological Bulletin, Afghanistan - Epidemiological Week 32 (7 - 13 Aug 2022)

Highlights of the week

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Feb 2020, a total of 665,652 samples have been tested for COVID-19 through the public laboratories in the country.

In week 32-2022, 7,651 samples were tested in public labs, of which 1,587 samples tested positive for COVID-19 (percent positivity 21) and 6 new deaths were reported. This represents 11% decrease in cases and 20% increase in deaths, respectively, compared to week 31-2022, (Table 1).

Cumulatively, 189,138 confirmed cases (overall percent positivity 28.4) of COVID-19 with 7,759 associated deaths (case fatality ratio = 4.1%) have been reported in Afghanistan since Feb 2020.

As of 13th Aug 2022, 89.5 %, of cases have recovered.

In week 32-2022, 4 out of 8 regions reported decrease in the number of newly reported cases during week 32 compared to week 31(Table 2). The top five provinces that reported positive cases included Parwan (213 cases), Kabul (182 cases), Nangarhar (143 cases), Wardak (138 cases), and Kunduz (100 cases).

The WHO supported building the in-country capacity for genome sequencing, after training of two national staff on sequencing techniques in Dubai (December 2021). The WHO supported the procurement of the Oxford Nanopore Sequencer with the reagents and consumables. Initially, the plan is to conduct genome sequencing for COVID-19, with a plan to extend it to include other high-threat pathogens. The team is currently working on processing the COVID-19 samples for sequencing, the results will be shared when available.

