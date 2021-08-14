COVID-19 Epidemiological Bulletin, Afghanistan - Epidemiological Week 32, 2021 (8 – 14 Aug 2021)

Highlights of the week

As of week 32, 744,706 samples have been tested for COVID-19 by both public and private laboratories. Of this number, 454,459 (61%) samples were tested through public confirmatory laboratories.

In week 32, 1,364 new cases of COVID-19 and 89 new deaths were reported. This is a 51% decrease in cases and 45% decrease in deaths compared to week 31 (Table 1).

Cumulatively, 152,142 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 7,025 associated deaths (CFR=4.6%) have been reported in Afghanistan since Feb 2020.