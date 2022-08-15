COVID-19 Epidemiological Bulletin, Afghanistan - Epidemiological Week 31 (31 July – 6 Aug 2022)

Highlights of the week

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Feb 2020, a total of 658,001 samples have been tested for COVID-19 through the public laboratories in the country.

In week 31-2022, 8,605 samples were tested in public labs, of which 1,776 samples tested positive for COVID-19 (percent positivity 21) and 5 new deaths were reported. This represents 61% increase in cases and 50% decrease in deaths, respectively, compared to week 30-2022, (Table 1).

The number of cases has been showing an upward trend during the past 3 weeks which is in line with the regional trend, however, the number of deaths remained at very low level.

Cumulatively, 187,551 confirmed cases (overall percent positivity 28.5) of COVID-19 with 7,753 associated deaths (case fatality ratio = 4.1%) have been reported in Afghanistan since Feb 2020.

As of 6 th Aug 2022, 90.0 %, of cases have recovered.

In week 31-2022, 7 out of 8 regions reported increase in the number of newly reported cases during week 31 compared to week 30(Table 2). The top five provinces that reported positive cases included Parwan (304 cases), Kabul (182 cases), Kunduz (139 cases), Baghlan (124 cases), and Nangarhar (120 cases).

The WHO supported building the in-country capacity for genome sequencing, after training of two national staff on sequencing techniques in Dubai (December 2021). The WHO supported the procurement of the Oxford Nanopore Sequencer with the reagents and consumables. Initially, the plan is to conduct genome sequencing for COVID-19, with a plan to extend it to include other high-threat pathogens. The team is currently working on processing the COVID-19 samples for sequencing, the results will be shared when available.

In week 31-2022, 18 new cases have been reported among health care workers in 6 provinces namely Kabul (9 cases), Badakhshan (4 cases), Panjsher (2 cases), Balkh (1 case), Dykundi (1 case) and Ghor (1 case).

There has been no new death reported among HCWs