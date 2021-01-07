COVID-19 Epidemiological Bulletin, Afghanistan - Epidemiological Week 31, 2021 (1 – 7 Aug 2021)

Highlights of the week

As of week 31, 729,216 samples have been tested for COVID-19 by both public and private laboratories. Of this number, 448,383 (61.4%) samples were tested through public confirmatory laboratories.

In week 31, 2,793 new cases of COVID-19 and 162 new deaths were reported. This is a 24% decrease in cases and 45% decrease in deaths compared to week 30 (Table 1).

Cumulatively, 150,778 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 6,936 associated deaths (CFR=4.6%) have been reported in Afghanistan since Feb 2020.

In week 31, the highest number of COVID-19 cases were reported in the west and east (717 cases, 469 cases, respectively) (Table 2). The top five provinces that reported positive cases include Herat (493 cases), Kabul (255 cases), Nangarhar (246 cases), Daykundi (211 cases), and Paktika (129 cases).

Overall, Afghanistan has reported 4,682 confirmed cases and 93 associated deaths among healthcare workers (HCWs) since 2020. To date, Herat, Kabul, Nangarhar, Balkh and Kunar reported the highest number of positive cases among HCWs.

COVID-19 vaccination highlights:

As of 7 Aug 2021, 1,722,735 individuals have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Of this number, 952,993 (55%) individuals are fully vaccinated, and 764,237 (45%) are partially vaccinated.

Of the total number vaccinated, 60.1% are males and 39.9% are females, 154,853 (8.9%) are HCWs, 21,435 (1.2%) are IDPs living inside camps, and 10,892 (0.6%) are returnees from neighboring countries.