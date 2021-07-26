COVID-19 Epidemiological Bulletin, Afghanistan - Epidemiological Week 29, 2021 (18 – 24 July 2021)

Highlights of the week

As of week 29, 691,109 samples have been tested for COVID-19 by both public and private laboratories. Of this number, 427,191 samples were tested through public confirmatory laboratories.

In week 29, 2,786 new cases of COVID-19 and 265 new deaths were reported. This is a 59% decrease in cases and 37% decrease in deaths compared to week 28 (Table 1).

Cumulatively, 144,285 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 6,477 associated deaths (CFR=4.4%) have been reported in Afghanistan since Feb 2020.