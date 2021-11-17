COVID-19 Epidemiological Bulletin, Afghanistan - Epidemiological Week 28, 2021 (11 – 17 July 2021)

Highlights of the week

As of week 28, 679,622 samples have been tested for COVID-19 by both public and private laboratories. Of this number, 420,367 samples were tested through public confirmatory laboratories.

In week 28, 6,820 new cases of COVID-19 and 422 new deaths were reported. This is a 21% decrease in cases and 17% decrease in deaths compared to week 27 (Table 1). Cumulatively, 141,499 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 6,212 associated deaths (CFR=4.3%) have been reported in Afghanistan since Feb 2020.