COVID-19 Epidemiological Bulletin, Afghanistan - Epidemiological Week 27, 2021 (4 – 10 July 2021)

Highlights of the week

As of week 27, of 2021, a total of 657,307 samples have been tested for COVID-19 through both public and private laboratories. Of this, 406,141 samples have been tested only through public COVID-19 confirmatory laboratories.

Cumulatively, 134,653 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and 5,790 associated deaths (CFR=4.2%) have been reported in Afghanistan since Feb 2020. In week 27, some 8,674 new cases of COVID-19 and 508 new deaths were reported. This is a -15% decrease in cases and -8% decrease in deaths compared to week 26. (Table 1).