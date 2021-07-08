COVID-19 Epidemiological Bulletin, Afghanistan - Epidemiological Week 26, 2021 (27 June – 3 July 2021)

Highlights of the week

As of week 26, of 2021, a total of 630,828 samples have been tested for COVID-19 through both public and private laboratories. Of this, 389,728 samples have been tested only through public COVID-19 confirmatory laboratories. Cumulatively, 125,979 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and 5,282 associated deaths (CFR=4.2%) have been reported in Afghanistan since Feb 2020. In week 26, some 10,228 new cases of COVID-19 and 553 new deaths were reported. This is a -14% decrease in cases and 7% increase in deaths compared to week 25. (Table 1).

In week 26, the highest number of cases were reported in the west, and central east (1,783 cases, 1,647 cases, respectively) (Table 2). The top five provinces that reported positive COVID-19 cases included Kabul (1,317 cases), Nangarhar (867 cases), Herat (818 cases), Ghor (566 cases), and Ghazni (461 cases). Overall, 4,566 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 92 associated deaths have been reported among healthcare workers (HCWs) in the country since 2020. To date, Herat, Kabul, Nangarhar, Balkh and Kunar reported the highest number of positive cases among HCWs.