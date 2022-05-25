COVID-19 Epidemiological Bulletin, Afghanistan - Epidemiological Week 20 (15 – 21 May 2022)

Highlights of the week

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Feb 2020, a total of 589,592 samples have been tested for COVID-19 through the public laboratories in the country.

In week20-2022, 5,870 samples were tested in public labs, of which 440 samples tested positive for COVID-19 (percent positivity 7) and 7 new death was reported. This represents 55% and 17% increase in cases and deaths, respectively, compared to week 19 2022, (Table 1). The trend will be closely monitored over the next weeks to confirm the increase observed during the last 2 weeks.

Cumulatively, 179,719 confirmed cases (overall percent positivity 30.4) of COVID-19 with 7,698 associated deaths (case fatality ratio = 4.28%) have been reported in Afghanistan since Feb 2020.

As of 21st May 2022, 90.5 %, cases have recovered.

In week 20, 2022, the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases were reported in the East and Central East regions (131 and 83 cases, respectively) (Table 2). The top five provinces that reported positive cases included Nangarhar (105 cases), Parwan (46 cases), Kabul (40 cases), Samangan (29 cases), and Badakhshan (21 cases).

The WHO supported building the in-country capacity for genome sequencing, after training of two national staff on sequencing techniques in Dubai (December 2021). The WHO supported the procurement of the Oxford Nanopore Sequencer with the reagents Overall, Afghanistan has reported 4,758 confirmed cases and 97 associated deaths among healthcare workers (HCWs) since 2020. To date, Herat, Kabul, Nangarhar, Balkh and Kunar reported the highest number of positive cases among HCWs.